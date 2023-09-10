Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 95,251 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Old National Bancorp accounts for 0.7% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 1,183,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,267. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONB. UBS Group raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

