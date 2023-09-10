Atom Investors LP Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Williams Companies makes up 1.0% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,115,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,395. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

