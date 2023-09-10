Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97.69 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $97.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $9.45 or 0.00036789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00025792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000868 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,138,073 coins and its circulating supply is 353,761,893 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

