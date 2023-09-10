Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $20,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $352,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,318,000 after acquiring an additional 627,997 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 268,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 52,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,666. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

