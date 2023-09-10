Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,739,500 shares of company stock worth $1,395,396,940. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,216. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.37%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

