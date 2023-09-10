Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded up $6.40 on Friday, reaching $298.51. 786,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

