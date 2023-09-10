Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $14.04 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,091 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $157.43. 1,931,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,264. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average is $164.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.