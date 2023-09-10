Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 18,671 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,671 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.32% of Rayonier worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rayonier by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RYN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 509,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

