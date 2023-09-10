Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,871 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $64,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.27. 2,995,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,908. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

