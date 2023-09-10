Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 207 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

GLD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $178.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

