Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 7,900 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 374,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.17% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $42,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 95.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,990. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

