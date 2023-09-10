Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) is Hood River Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,604 shares during the period. Axonics accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 2.60% of Axonics worth $71,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $93,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,201.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CL King started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

