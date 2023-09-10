Barclays Increases GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $65.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.07.
GitLab Stock Up 0.8 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,352,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in GitLab by 53.9% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $71,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
