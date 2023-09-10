Barclays Initiates Coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. Equities analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

