Barr E S & Co. Has $20.03 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Barr E S & Co. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,018 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 23,307 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,233,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,834,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

