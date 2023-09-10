Barr E S & Co. Sells 1,350 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,922,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,252,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.