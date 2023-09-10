Barr E S & Co. Sells 250 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Barr E S & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after buying an additional 6,546,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after buying an additional 8,281,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.05. 6,807,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average is $110.39. The company has a market cap of $276.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

