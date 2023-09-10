Barr E S & Co. Sells 4,550 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Barr E S & Co. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.28. 4,755,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,259. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

