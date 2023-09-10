Barr E S & Co. Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Barr E S & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 19,483,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

