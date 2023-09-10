Barr E S & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Barr E S & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 2.8% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $33,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $59.33. 9,556,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,962,683. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

