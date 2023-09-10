Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,463 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. 5,627,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,776. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

