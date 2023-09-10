Beck Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 450.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 682,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,032,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMRE remained flat at $9.43 on Friday. 236,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $618.33 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMRE. Compass Point lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GMRE

About Global Medical REIT

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.