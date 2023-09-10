Beck Capital Management LLC Buys 13,308 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 207.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. AGCO accounts for about 1.1% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 2,102.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $95,107,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $91,395,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in AGCO by 451.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 776,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after buying an additional 635,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.78. The stock had a trading volume of 486,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,493. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.63. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

