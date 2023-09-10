Beck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLPA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 47,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 665,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.92. 39,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,952. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

