Beck Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average of $173.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.14 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

