Beck Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

NYSE STAG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 786,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

