Beck Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after buying an additional 1,003,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,985 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

