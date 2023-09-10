Beck Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,379 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in EQT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

EQT Trading Up 1.7 %

EQT traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 6,495,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

EQT Profile



EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

