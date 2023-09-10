Beck Capital Management LLC Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.19. 4,218,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,484. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

