Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $973,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 91,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 32,251 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 160,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,319 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,684. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,540,928. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

