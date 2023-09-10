Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $96,648. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.10. 4,223,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,984. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

