Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 676 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 658,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,698. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

