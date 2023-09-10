Beck Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.50. 118,559,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,796,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The company has a market capitalization of $788.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

