Beck Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,056 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,771.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 515,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,003,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after buying an additional 330,571 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 490,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 261,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 220,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,060,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 212,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,612. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

