Beeks Financial Cloud Group’s (BKS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 220 ($2.78) target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.78) price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Monday, June 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKS
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Price Performance
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, Analytics as a Service, and stream2Cloud products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beeks Financial Cloud Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.