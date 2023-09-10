BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,966,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,507 shares during the period. BeiGene comprises about 3.8% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 2.84% of BeiGene worth $639,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BGNE traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.63. The stock had a trading volume of 94,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,999. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.71. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.97.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $171,061.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $171,061.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 273,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.72, for a total transaction of $56,858,780.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,888,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,680,745,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,530,549 shares of company stock worth $302,156,616. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $335.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.39.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

