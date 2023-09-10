Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by Benefit Street Partners LLC

Benefit Street Partners LLC cut its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,115,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,216,657 shares during the quarter. Berry comprises approximately 17.9% of Benefit Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Benefit Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 525.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Berry by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 614,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,635 shares of company stock valued at $774,388 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 536,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $642.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. Berry had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Berry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRY. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRY

Berry Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.