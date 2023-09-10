BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Shares Sold by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,086 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 2.52% of BioCardia worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCardia by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCDA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.46. 326,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,117. BioCardia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 3,061.18% and a negative return on equity of 415.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCardia, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioCardia from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

