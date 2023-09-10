Bitcoin Market Cap Achieves $501.97 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $25,766.36 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $501.97 billion and $5.92 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.00730680 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00115365 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015548 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000336 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,481,556 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.