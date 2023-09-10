Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Now Covered by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Blue Bird stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Blue Bird has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $693.15 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2,698.15%. The business had revenue of $294.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at $156,103,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,103,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

