Blue Whale Capital LLP Sells 15,500 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Blue Whale Capital LLP decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,504 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 4.0% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Autodesk by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $219.19. 1,002,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

