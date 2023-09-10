Blue Whale Capital LLP Trims Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Blue Whale Capital LLP reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 6.1% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP owned about 0.08% of DexCom worth $36,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.3% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 148.0% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 4,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 393.7% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,228,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,065 shares of company stock worth $1,400,634. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

DXCM traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.