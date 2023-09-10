bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.21 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLUE. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.52.

bluebird bio Price Performance

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 360.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at bluebird bio

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $59,928.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 53.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

