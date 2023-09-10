B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Upgraded to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BME. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.63) to GBX 640 ($8.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.14) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 577 ($7.29) to GBX 513 ($6.48) in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underweight rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.48) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 509.50 ($6.43).
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
