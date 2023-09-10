BMO Capital Markets Increases Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$46.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Parkland from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.77.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$39.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.37. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.9519231 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

