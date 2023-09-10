BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $883.93 million, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 30,303.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 91.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

