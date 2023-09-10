BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock.
BrightSpire Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $883.93 million, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.
BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpire Capital
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.