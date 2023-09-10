Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Broadcom worth $741,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,962,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 61.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $857.55. 1,681,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,338. The stock has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $875.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $752.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.