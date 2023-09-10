Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) PT at GBX 334.29

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 334.29 ($4.22).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.42) to GBX 320 ($4.04) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.67) to GBX 330 ($4.17) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 340 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 260 ($3.28) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th.
View Our Latest Report on NatWest Group
Insider Transactions at NatWest Group
NatWest Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 224.10 ($2.83) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210.90 ($2.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.95). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 236.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.45.
NatWest Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NatWest Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.