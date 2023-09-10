Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) PT at GBX 334.29

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 334.29 ($4.22).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.42) to GBX 320 ($4.04) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.67) to GBX 330 ($4.17) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 340 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 260 ($3.28) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NatWest Group

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £2,697.45 ($3,406.73). 39.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 224.10 ($2.83) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210.90 ($2.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.95). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 236.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.45.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.