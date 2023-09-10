Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHHBY. HSBC began coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,391,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,964,000 after purchasing an additional 918,624 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Roche by 26.7% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,691,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,668,000 after purchasing an additional 356,469 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter worth approximately $4,198,000.

Roche stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

