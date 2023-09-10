Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHHBY. HSBC began coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Roche stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95.
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.
