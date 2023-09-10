Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Price Target at $455.25

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $455.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $463.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

